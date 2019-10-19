Saturday forecast: Mild temps and sunny skies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Milder air is taking over Saturday and gives us a decent weekend.

Our pick day is Saturday, but both Saturday and Sunday will have enough of each day offering us decent weather, that the differences will be minor.

Planning your Saturday? Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

The winds aloft illustrate several ups and downs over the next week, but the coldest air arrives next weekend!



Precipitation is also possible in the early parts of next week, as well as next weekend. Here's our latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

