Samuel Adams selling high alcohol content Halloween beer that’s illegal in 15 US states

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Samuel Adams is bringing back its Utopias beer for Halloween. However, due to its high level of alcohol content, it's not available in all 50 states.

According to Forbes, Sam Adams is releasing its 11th batch of the Utopias line, which they have been offering for limited time releases since 2002.

Utopias is described as a “barrel-aged extreme beer” and undergoes a multiyear-long brewing process. The 2019 brew is reportedly a blend of Sam Adams’ earlier extreme beers.

However, what really has people talking is the beer's high alcohol content and high price tag.

A regular Sam Adams lager has an alcohol content of 5 percent, however this special Halloween brew is 28 percent alcohol by volume, making it illegal in 15 states.

It also has a suggested retail price of $210 per bottle.

Forbes reports that availability is limited, where it is allowed to be sold, and price varies based on market.

Utopias is illegal in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont and West Virginia.

Ohio legislators repealed the 12 percent alcohol content cap on beer that had been on the books since just after Prohibition in 2016. Meaning it is possible that Utopias could be sold in select Ohio stores.

Utopias will also be available on tap for the first time at the Samuel Adams Cincinnati Taproom on November 15. Tickets and event information have not yet been released.

Click here for more on Utopias and to find it at select specialty beer and liquor stores.