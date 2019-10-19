Police investigate officer involved shooting at Columbus nightclub

Posted 12:39 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, October 19, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are investigating an officer involved shooting at a Columbus nightclub.

According to Columbus police, officers were working special duty at 1536 North Cassady Avenue Friday night when a fight ensued outside the bar.

Officers attempted to break up the fight.  That’s when a suspect retrieved a gun from a vehicle and discharged rounds.

One officer returned fire at the suspect who then fled the scene on foot.

Police detained a possible suspect.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This shooting remains under investigation.

