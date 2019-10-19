× Ohio unemployment rate up slightly from August to September

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased just slightly from August to September.

State officials on Friday said the unemployment rate was 4.2% in September, compared with 4.1% the previous month. Ohio’s unemployment rate stood at 4.6% in September 2018.

The national rate was 3.5% in September, down from last month, and down from 3.7% in September 2018.

The state Job and Family Services Department says Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment decreased by 1,500 jobs from August to September.

The agency reports losses in construction and manufacturing exceeded gains in mining and logging.

Manufacturing lost 1,400 jobs from August to September while the construction sector lost 1,700 jobs.

Private sector service jobs increased by 4,400 jobs with gains in leisure and hospitality and trade, transportation, and utilities.