North Ridgeville police search for woman who allegedly withdrew nearly $3K from bank account using fake ID

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio — North Ridgeville police are searching for a woman accused of using a fake ID to withdrawal money from another person’s bank account last month.

According to police, the theft occurred on September 28 around 12:30 p.m. at the Fifth Third Bank on Center Ridge Road.

The unidentified woman withdrew $2,900 from the victim’s account using a fake ID that displayed the victim’s name.

North Ridgeville police are asking citizens to share her photo so she can be caught before stealing another person’s money. Anyone with information regarding her identity or whereabouts can contact Ptlm. Macy at (440) 327-2191. Tips can remain anonymous.