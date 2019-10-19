× Motorcyclist dies after 3 vehicle collision in Seneca County, OSHP says

EDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal three vehicle crash.

The accident happened around 7:44 p.m. Friday on State Route 231, near County Road 90, in Eden Township.

A Ford 150, pulling a trailer, was traveling southbound on SR 231 when a Chevrolet Trailblazer, also heading southbound, moved left of the center line to overtake the pickup and struck a motorcycle, traveling northbound, head on.

The Chevy collided with the F150’s trailer, drove off the roadway, struck a guardrail and flipped upside down. The trailer overturned on its right side and the truck came to a complete stop.

The motorcyclist, a 48-year-old Bloomville man, was ejected from his bike and suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the Chevy, age 61, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital by EMS. He was then life flighted to Toledo St. Vincent’s Hospital and has since been released.

The 62-year-old driver of the F150 and his passenger, also 62, did not report any injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation.