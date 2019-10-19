Mostly sunny skies for Sunday, temps could reach 70 degrees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- If you like temperatures in the 70s, be sure to get out and enjoy Sunday and Monday!

Tonight is a little more mild, not as cold as last night. So, no frost advisory as it’s going to be to warm. Tomorrow we’ll enjoy mostly sunny sky and temps will be warmer, most areas should reach 70.

We finish the weekend dry and we don’t see any rain until late afternoon on Monday, far to the west might start seeing some rain showers. Best chance of rain is Monday evening/Tuesday morning.

We’re warmer for the next few days, but if you’re looking for cooler air that comes in after the rain Monday night and we stay cooler for the remainder of the week.

We are approaching the end of October. Temperatures are trending BELOW NORMAL to finish out the month/early November

The winds aloft illustrate several ups and downs over the next week. Warmer periods are shorter lived. Coldest air arrives next weekend!