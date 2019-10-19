Lorain police identify 17-year-old victim in Thursday’s deadly shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LORAIN, Ohio - Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting that occurred Thursday night.

Lorain police Captain Roger Watkins identified the victim as 17-year-old Jessica Baker.

Baker was shot and killed near W. 25th and Kelly Pl. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a male teen called 911 to report his female friend had been shot. Upon arrival, officers found Baker dead in the passenger's seat.

Police say several persons of interest are being interviewed.

If you have information that can help police, call (440)204-2105.

