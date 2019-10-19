Kim Kardashian West asks Texas governor to ‘do the right thing’ for death row inmate

Kim Kardashian West is joining the fight to save a Texas death row inmate set to be executed next month.

The reality-star-turned-criminal-justice-reform-advocate questioned Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday about the upcoming execution of Rodney Reed.

“PLEASE @GovAbbott How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicates the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING,” she tweeted.

Reed has spent over 21 years on death row for the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites in Bastrop, Texas. Police say Reed assaulted, raped and strangled Stites, but he insists he’s innocent.

Reed is set to be executed on November 20.

Before tweeting her support for Reed, Kardashian West said she had been watching “Just Mercy,” an upcoming film based on attorney and social justice activist Bryan Stevenson’s memoir and his journey appealing the wrongful conviction of Walter McMillian, a man who had been serving time for murder.

CNN has reached out to Reed’s attorneys for comment.

Reed’s attorneys filed a motion earlier this month asking the Bastrop County District Court to withdraw his execution date as they need more time to review claims from two new witnesses who recently came forward.

It’s not the first time that questions have been raised around Reed’s murder conviction.

His legal team has fought for years to get a new trial and a court stayed his execution in 2015 because of new witness testimony and forensic analysis. The court eventually ruled against Reed, which led prosecutors to seek a new execution date.

The reality star has become a criminal justice reform advocate. She has been working with lawyers and activists in a national bipartisan advocacy group for criminal justice reform. Since 2018, she has helped commute the sentences of more than a dozen inmates whom she believes were unfairly sentenced.

She has also been working on a documentary focused on prison reform.

In April, the 38-year-old announced she is studying to become a lawyer so she can be better informed while advocating for reforms to the US justice system.