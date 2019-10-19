FNTD Game of the Week: Kirtland tops Beachwood 49-14

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRTLAND, Ohio - Undefeated Kirtland topped Beachwood 49-14 in the Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week.

Kirtland entered Friday's game having won 22 straight games and only allowing 7 points all season.

Meanwhile, Beachwood (6-1) was looking for their first playoff berth in five years.

Beachwood scored 14 points on Kirtland's dominant defense, however it wasn't enough.

The Hornets won 49-14, making their record this season 8-0.

Watch the highlights in the video above.

CLICK HERE for more ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ coverage.