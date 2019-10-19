‘It was sweet’: FedEx driver caught on camera fixing stars and stripes on woman’s porch in Ohio

Posted 3:21 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 03:20PM, October 19, 2019

ASHLAND, Ohio — A FedEx driver is getting national attention for his act of patriotism while making a delivery recently.

According to FOX 35, Jackie Szabo said he corrected the American flag pillows on her bench after dropping off a package.

They were out of order, so he made sure the stars were on the left and the stripes were on the right.

The simple gesture was caught on camera, which Szabo shared to social media.

“It is sweet. My son is an Airborne Soldier and [serves] in US Army so it’s extra special to me,” she told the TV outlet.

The video now has more than 51,000 shares on Facebook.

