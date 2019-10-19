Enjoy a spooky cleaning at ‘Haunted Car Wash’ in Brunswick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRUNSWICK, Ohio — A local car wash that's known for being a bit over the top just got a haunted makeover.

On Friday and Saturday nights that Rainforest Car Wash at 3365 Center Road in Brunswick will be transformed with ghosts and goblins.

Customers will be able to have their vehicle cleaned while enjoying a slow, spooky ride through the wash. They will also receive a trick or treat bag, air freshener and the top wash package.

It costs $20 per vehicle and is free for club members.

Organizers say its kid friendly and fun for all ages.

The spooky car wash runs from 9 to 11 p.m. on Friday, October 25 and 6 to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, October 19 and 26.

Click here for more information on the Haunted Car Wash.

Visit the Rainforest Car Wash website, here.