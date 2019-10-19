× Email from concerned parent prompts Vermont school district to cancel Halloween celebrations

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A school district in Vermont has canceled classroom Halloween celebrations after a concerned parent emailed the district.

According to WCAX, Burlington School District officials made the decision to cancel Halloween festivities from a safety perspective and due to concerns that the celebrations may not be inclusive.

The news outlet said a concerned parent emailed the district which ultimately resulted in school staff voting to cancel the events.

“For example, many people are made uncomfortable by the notion that you change your identity, you turn into someone else and those somebody else’s could represent cultural appropriations,” the district told WCAX.

Additionally, they cited reasons including financial insecurities for some families and costumes that may be gory or represent death.

The district plans to take a “contemporary lens” in regards to how they celebrate holidays. They envision these types of celebrations to be reserved for after-school activities.

They reiterate that Halloween can still be celebrated just not during school hours.