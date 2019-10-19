× Driver who hit boy getting off bus tells deputies she ‘had to go to the bathroom’

FORT BEND COUNTY, Tex. — An eight-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a car while getting off a school bus.

According to WTSP, it happened on Friday in Fort Bend County, Texas.

Deputies said the driver told them she ignored the stop signs and lights on the bus because “she had had to go to the bathroom.”

The boy fractured his arm and the driver, who has not been identified, was given a citation.

The TV outlet reports that people took to the sheriff’s office Facebook page to ask why she isn’t in more trouble.

They replied back saying, “The charge only can increase with ‘serious bodily injury’. A ‘possible’ fractured arm wouldn’t qualify under the definition of SBI. Serious Bodily Injury is defined by Section 1.07 of the Texas Penal Code as ‘bodily injury that creates a substantial risk of death or that causes death, serious permanent disfigurement, or protracted loss or impairment of the function of any bodily member or organ.'”