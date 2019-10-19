WATCH LIVE: Clevelanders march in silence at ‘Walk for Freedom’ in effort to raise awareness, abolish human trafficking

CLEVELAND – Cleveland is joining more than 450 cities worldwide Saturday by holding a “Walk for Freedom” in effort to bring awareness to human trafficking and abolish this modern day form of slavery.

Human trafficking occurs across the globe but is also very prevalent in Ohio. In 2018 alone, 443 human trafficking cases were reported throughout the state, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

Organizers say the Walk for Freedom, which is the largest organized rally against slavery of its kind, aims to make a global impact by raising awareness and fundraising at the local level.

The walk begins at 10 a.m. It is being put on by the Cleveland Hope Exchange at St.Ignatius High School.

Participants will walk one mile in silence, while wearing all black, as a sign of solidarity. They will then hear a human trafficking survivor share their story and learn about modern day slavery through art installations.

Amanda Berry and fellow Cleveland kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus are also participating in Saturday’s walk.

The public is invited to join. It’s free to participate, but donations are welcome. Every dollar raised goes directly to victims.

