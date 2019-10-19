Cleveland police search for missing 17-year-old girl

Keyona Mauldine (Courtesy: Cleveland Division of Police)

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say Keyona Mauldine was last seen around 9 p.m. Friday in the 280 block of E. 150th Street.

She is 5’6″ tall, weighs 152 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.  She was last seen wearing a black shirt and floral leggings.

Mauldine is known to frequent Tower City and the E. 93rd Street and Kinsman area.

Police say she may be involved in human trafficking.  She is believed to be endangered.

