Cleveland holds annual gun buyback event, giving gift cards in exchange for unwanted firearms

CLEVELAND – Cleveland police are holding the city’s 13th annual gun buyback event Saturday.

The Cleveland 2019 Gun Buyback is being held at the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Headquarters located at 4501 Chester Ave. The event began at 9 a.m.

Citizens will be given gas or food gift cards in exchange for their guns. Gift cards will be valued at $100 for operable handguns and $200 for operable semi-automatic weapons.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson says this annual event helps to reduce gun violence, makes the city safer and gets hundreds of guns off of Cleveland streets.

Here’s how you can participate:

1. Bring a working handgun or semi-automatic rifle to the Third District Headquarters located at 4501 Chester Avenue on Saturday, October 19, 2019 beginning at 9am

2. The weapon must be unloaded, in a clear plastic bag, and inside a second container (gym bag, backpack, etc.)

3. Transport the unloaded and properly bagged weapon locked in the trunk of your vehicle

4. Pack ammunition separately. Non semi-automatic rifles and shotguns can be turned in but NO incentive will be given for these weapons

5. A Cleveland Police Officer will inspect the weapon to ensure that it is operable

6. After the officer determines that the weapon is operable a $100 gift card will be given to those who turn in a handgun and a $200 gift card to those who turn in a semi-automatic rifle

Cleveland police partnered with the Cleveland Police Foundation, ArcelorMittal and Burt Saltzman, owner of Dave’s Supermarkets, to make this event possible.