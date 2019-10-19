Cedar Point ‘nearing capacity’ for HalloWeekends, asking guests to come back tomorrow

SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you’re planning to head out to Cedar Point tonight for Halloweekends, you may want to think twice.

The park announced on Facebook around 4 p.m. that they are “nearing capacity.”

Cedar Point Road and Cedar Point Drive are now temporarily closed.

Guests already on those roads are told they can still enter the park.

However, others are being encouraged to come back tomorrow or next weekend, for the last days of the season.

A Cedar Point spokesman issued the following statement:

“HalloWeekends has always been a very popular event, especially when weather conditions are more than ideal. Today, the park initiated a capacity-based closure in order to provide a quality experience to guests attending the event.”