‘Barney’ the purple dinosaur heading to Hollywood to star in his own live action film

Posted 7:13 pm, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 07:14PM, October 19, 2019

Courtesy of Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. — If you loved watching “Barney and Friends” growing up, then you’ll be happy to hear the good news.

According to Daily Mail, the purple dinosaur is heading to Hollywood to star in his own live action film.

It will be produced by Mattel Films and “Get Out” actor Daniel Kaluuya.

“Barney was a ubiquitous figure in many of our childhoods, then he disappeared into the shadows, left misunderstood,” Kaluuya said in a statement. “We’re excited to explore this compelling modern-day hero and see if his message of ‘I love you, you love me’ can stand the test of time.”

Barney was first introduced to the world back in 1992. The children’s series ran for 13 seasons, the news outlet reports.

