Baker Mayfield fined $12,500 for comments made about officiating after Seahawks loss, source says

CLEVELAND — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was fined $12,500 for his comments about officiating.

Ian Rapoport from the NFL Network shared the news on Twitter Saturday saying the decision came on the heels of last Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Browns lost 32 to 28.

Some fans complained about the officials calls on the field arguing that they favored the Seahawks.

Mayfield had some opinions of his own which he made public during a press conference.

“I’ll probably get fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad out there,” he said at the time.

Mayfield has not issued any kind of public statement.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield was fined $12,500 for public comments regarding officiating, source said. He told reporters, "I'll probably be fined for saying this, but it was pretty bad out there.” And he was correct (on the fine). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 19, 2019