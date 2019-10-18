Woman charged in death of construction worker will face judge Friday

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A woman charged with hitting and killing a construction worker and injuring another is scheduled to appear in court Friday.
Sabra Tolliver, 31, entered a not guilty plea last week on multiple charges for a deadly accident that happened October 9.
Police say on that day around 11:30 p.m., Tolliver hit 61-year-old TraffTech Inc. employee Rafael Solis and another construction worker on I-71 near Snow Road.
Solis died at the scene. Brandon Hruska was hospitalized.
Police say Tolliver did not stop.
According to a police report, she drove to a Chipotle in Middleburg Heights, where she was eventually arrested.
Tolliver faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault.