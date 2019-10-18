× Wife fighting dementia dresses up for husband on 72nd anniversary — his reaction is priceless!

BURLINGTON, Colo. — Leonard and Shirley Matties have one of the longest love stories around.

On Oct. 11, they celebrated their 72nd anniversary where they live at Grace Manor Care Center in Colorado. WTHR reports that they’ve lived there since 2007, when they moved from a farm that was in their family for a century.

Shirley has dementia, but she hasn’t forgotten her husband. And with help from Grace Manor Care Center staff, she dressed up for him on their anniversary.

Ardis Behrendsen, who works at the facility, shared video and photos of the touching surprise!

She wrote:

“(With permission from my resident’s family, I get to share some pictures about the most amazing day I have had since working in healthcare). I have been working in long term healthcare since I was 16. Working with the elderly has always been a huge passion to me. What I got to be a part of today was the most beautiful experience, this amazing couple has been married 72 years today. Not only was I able to get this beautiful bride a dress and doll her all up, but I was also able to take pictures of their very special day and capture the love and commitment they have for each other, even after 72 years. Leonard and Shirley are such a beautiful example of what true love is and prove that when you truly love someone, you fix what is broken and love each other through all the hard times you may face. I can’t even begin to tell you how it felt to witness so much love and emotion today, seeing the look on Leonard’s face when I brought Shirley out was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. It’s days like today that I feel so blessed to do what I do….. because in the end, love is the only thing that truly matters. Thank you Leonard and Shirley for reminding me what life is all about, you are truly an inspiration to me. I love you both. 💜”

