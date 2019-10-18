U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission proposes ban on inclined baby sleepers

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is proposing a complete ban on inclined baby sleepers.

That’s after the popular product has been implicated in dozens of infant deaths nationwide.

Thursday, the commission proposed banning the sales of sleepers with a more than 10 degree incline. Bigger inclines can cause babies to roll their heads to much forward or to the side, which can lead to asphyxiation.

A number of consumer and child safety groups supported the announcement, but the proposed ban still needs to be approved by the full commission.

