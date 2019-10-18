Two little girls selling candy bars for fundraiser hailed heroes after helping injured neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORWALK, Ohio -- Two little girls are being called heroes after coming to the rescue of a neighbor while out selling candy bars.

Nine-year-old Brielle and 11-year-old Piper Rupp were going door to door in their neighborhood when it happened.

“We were selling candy bars for a fundraiser,” said Brielle.

Eventually, they walked over to 75-year-old Barbara Knupke's house.

“We asked her if she wanted chocolate bars and she said 'hold on let me go inside and get some money',” Piper recalled.

But, she never came back.

Roughly ten minutes passed before Piper thought she heard something and went inside to investigate.

“I saw her on the floor and I asked her if she wanted me to call 911 and she did,” said Piper.

Barbara was badly hurt and desperately needed medical attention.

“So when I went down to get my purse, I managed to get down a few steps but then I fell the last two thinking I was at the bottom. I hit my head and my knee and I couldn’t move,” said Barbara.

Brielle ran and flagged down a family friend for help.

Barbara was taken to the hospital with a broken hip, fractured pelvis, and brain bleed due to the fall.

And even though she has months of rehab ahead, she is now home thanks to the bravery of these girls.

They will be honored in a special ceremony on October 29.