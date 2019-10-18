‘These gals take the cake!’ Bride’s and groom’s four grandmothers were flower girls at wedding

TENNESSEE — A Tennessee couple went outside of the box when searching for a flower girl for their wedding last month.

Huffington Post reports Lyndsey and Tanner Raby chose their four grandmothers and great-grandmothers.

“I knew as soon as I was engaged, I wanted to involve my grandmothers,” Lyndsey told the Huffington Post. “I felt so blessed to have them all here, so I wanted them to be involved, too.”

The “flower girls” included: Lyndsey’s 90-year-old great-grandmother, Kathleen Brown; 76-year-old grandmother, Wanda Grant; and 72-year-old grandmother, Betty Brown. Tanner’s 70-year-old grandmother, Joyce Raby, was the fourth flower girl.

Photographer Natalie Caho captured the memorable day, sharing the images on social media.

She wrote in a post on Facebook: “If you’re on the fence about having something outside the ordinary at your wedding just do it! Especially if it means something as sweet as this did to you and your family.”

