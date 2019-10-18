Temps could reach the 60s for Saturday, frost advisory in effect for some areas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- With high pressure overhead tonight, clear skies, and light wind, inland frost may develop by sunrise Saturday in protected areas. A frost advisory is in effect for some areas of NE Ohio.

However, by Saturday, milder air takes over and gives us a decent weekend. Our pick is Saturday, but both Saturday and Sunday will have enough of each day offering us decent weather, that the differences will be minor.

Okay, we are approaching the end of October. Are there any days where mixed precipitation is possible? Indeed!

It’s in the 8-day forecast: