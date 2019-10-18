School closings

Teen girl killed in Lorain shooting

Posted 4:17 am, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:54AM, October 18, 2019

LORAIN, Ohio - Police in Lorain are investigating the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to police, officers responded to a call of shots fired near W. 25th and Kelly Pl. around 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police say while enroute to the scene, a male teen called 911 to report his female friend had been shot.

Officers found a 17-year-old girl dead in the passenger's seat.

Police say several persons of interest are being interviewed.

The victim has not been identified.

If you have information that can help police, call (440)204-2105.

