Show Info: October 18, 2019

Posted 11:05 am, October 18, 2019, by

Baskets with Love
The Baskets with Love team is a high energy group of entrepreneur’s supporting the local community while spreading love one basket at a time.

Comedian Pete Lee
October 18-20
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Pipeline
NOW – November 3, 2019
Outcalt Theatre
ClevelandPlayHouse.com

b.a. Sweeties Halloween Candy 
6770 Brookpark Rd., Cleveland 44129
216.739.2244
https://www.sweetiescandy.com/

Cleveland Beer Week
October 19 – 26, 2019
Hundreds of local events PLUS many flagship events
ClevelandBeerWeek.org  

The Shoppe
138 Front St
Berea, OH 44017
440 234 7998
http://www.theshoppeinberea.com/

Where I’m From
https://whereimfrom.com/ 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.