Police investigating after body of newborn baby found in bathroom at Hiram College

HIRAM, Ohio — Ohio BCI and Hiram Village police are investigating after the body of a newborn baby was discovered in a bathroom of a residence hall at Hiram College Friday morning.

Very few details are being made available at this time, but a school representative said “campus officials and the college community at large are committed to lending full cooperation to authorities who are managing the investigation.”

The college is offering professional and ministerial counseling to those who may need it.

