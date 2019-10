Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Traci Douglas is 48.

She's been missing since September 25 and was last seen in Akron.

Traci typically talks to her children on a daily basis so it's very out of character that they haven't heard from her.

She's 5'2" and approximately 120 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Akron detectives at (330) 375-2552.

