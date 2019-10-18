× Hubbard man accused of pretending to run military booster club, keeping solicited gifts for himself

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio — A 58-year-old man is facing multiple counts of mail fraud in federal court for allegedly pretending to be a leader of a military booster club that didn’t exist.

According to the Department of Justice, Timothy McKenna of Hubbard, mailed letters on Air Force letterhead soliciting donations on behalf of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station, 910th Operations Group Booster Club.

He had claimed that the gifts would be given away as prizes at a Christmas Ball for service members who had been deployed.

“This man allegedly took advantage of the good will area businesses have toward the men and women who protect us and used it to enrich himself,” U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said.

Investigators said McKenna started the scheme back in 2009 and it finally came to an end in 2017.