I-TEAM: Hopkins airport official suspended for using city owned vehicle for personal trip

CLEVELAND -- The I-TEAM has learned of punishment for a top official at Hopkins Airport after an internal investigation, and that may not be the end of it.

Operations Manager Robert Fischietto recently got suspended for ten days with no pay. The city says he earns $87,000 a year.

Weeks ago, the I-TEAM revealed an internal investigation into the operations manager and a deputy commissioner.

The city found Fischietto took a city car for a personal trip to the Washington, DC area without permission, and the city found two officials tried to cover it up.

Fischietto wrote a seven page letter to higher-ups to defend himself. He said he had always gotten permission before for personal trips with a city car.

But his discipline letter said as a person in leadership, he is held to a higher standard. “Your actions and judgment...are unacceptable," they wrote.

Meantime, officials from city hall said Deputy Commissioner Jeffrey Gordon also faces punishment though he is appealing.

Records show this may have never come to light except a traffic camera in Maryland issued a speeding ticket tied to that city car.