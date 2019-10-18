Hallmark releasing 40 new original Christmas flicks

Hallmark says it’s to deck the halls and hang your stockings over the chimney with care.
The TV channel is kicking off its beloved “Countdown to Christmas” on October 26. Meanwhile, the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” programming begins October 25.
This year Hallmark is debuting 40 brand-new movies to get you into the holiday spirit.
Here’s the complete lineup:
Countdown to Christmas
Hallmark Channel
Saturday, Oct. 26
“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis
Saturday, Nov. 2
“Merry & Bright” starring Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker
Sunday, Nov. 3
“Christmas Scavenger Hunt” starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw
Saturday, Nov. 9
“Picture a Perfect Christmas” starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor
Sunday, Nov. 10
“The Mistletoe Secret” starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy
Saturday, Nov. 16
“Christmas Under the Stars” starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters
Sunday, Nov. 17
“Write Before Christmas” starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray
Saturday, Nov. 23
“Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” starring Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier and Priscilla Presley
Sunday, Nov. 24
“Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2” starring Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford
Monday, Nov. 24
“A Christmas Duet” starring Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery
Tuesday, Nov. 26
“Double Holiday” starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope
Wednesday, Nov. 27
“The Christmas Club” starring Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell
Thursday, Nov. 28
“Check Inn to Christmas” starring Rachel Boston and Wes Brown
Friday, Nov. 29
“Christmas at the Plaza” starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge
Saturday, Nov. 30
“Christmas in Rome” starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page
Sunday, Dec. 1
“Christmas Town” starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick
Saturday, Dec. 7
“A Christmas Love Story, from the Hallmark Hall of Fame” starring Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn
Sunday, Dec. 8
“Christmas at Dollywood” starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton
Saturday, Dec. 14
“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” starring Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner
Sunday, Dec. 15
“Holiday Date” starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen
Saturday, Dec. 21
“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” starring Eric Mabius
Sunday, Dec. 22
“A Cheerful Christmas”
Wednesday, Dec. 25
“When Calls the Heart Christmas” starring Erin Krakow , Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins and Andrea Brooks
Saturday, Dec. 28
“New Year, New Me” starring Aimee Teegarden
Miracles of Christmas
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Friday, Oct. 25
“A Merry Christmas Match” starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey
Thursday, Oct. 31
“Nostalgic Christmas” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan
Friday, Nov. 1
“Two Turtle Doves” starring Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady
Thursday, Nov. 7
“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres
Friday, Nov. 8
“Holiday for Heroes” starring Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin
Thursday, Nov. 14
“A Christmas Miracle” starring Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick
Friday, Nov. 15
“A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love” starring Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth
Thursday, Nov. 21
“Holiday Hearts” starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell
Friday, Nov. 22
“Our Christmas Love Song” starring Alicia Witt
Friday, Nov. 29
“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad
Thursday, Dec. 5
“A Homecoming for the Holidays” starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar
Friday, Dec. 6
“Time for You to Come Home for Christmas”
Thursday, Dec. 12
“Christmas in Montana” starring Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson
Friday, Dec. 13
“Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday” starring Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks
Thursday, Dec. 19
“Christmas On My Mind” starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry
Friday, Dec. 20
“A Family Christmas Gift” starring Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle and Dion Johnstone
To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule and watch previews for all of the upcoming films, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.