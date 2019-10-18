Hallmark releasing 40 new original Christmas flicks

Hallmark says it’s to deck the halls and hang your stockings over the chimney with care.

The TV channel is kicking off its beloved “Countdown to Christmas” on October 26. Meanwhile, the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” programming begins October 25.

This year Hallmark is debuting 40 brand-new movies to get you into the holiday spirit.

Here’s the complete lineup:

Hallmark Channel

Saturday, Oct. 26

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis

Saturday, Nov. 2

“Merry & Bright” starring Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker

Sunday, Nov. 3

“Christmas Scavenger Hunt” starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw

Saturday, Nov. 9

“Picture a Perfect Christmas” starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

Sunday, Nov. 10

“The Mistletoe Secret” starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy

Saturday, Nov. 16

“Christmas Under the Stars” starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser and Clarke Peters

Sunday, Nov. 17

“Write Before Christmas” starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray

Saturday, Nov. 23

“Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays” starring Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier and Priscilla Presley

Sunday, Nov. 24

“Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2” starring Ali Liebert, Peter Porte and Tina Lifford

Monday, Nov. 24

“A Christmas Duet” starring Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn and Teryl Rothery

Tuesday, Nov. 26

“Double Holiday” starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope

Wednesday, Nov. 27

“The Christmas Club” starring Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell

Thursday, Nov. 28

“Check Inn to Christmas” starring Rachel Boston and Wes Brown

Friday, Nov. 29

“Christmas at the Plaza” starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

Saturday, Nov. 30

“Christmas in Rome” starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page

Sunday, Dec. 1

“Christmas Town” starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon and Beth Broderick

Saturday, Dec. 7

“A Christmas Love Story, from the Hallmark Hall of Fame” starring Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson and Kevin Quinn

Sunday, Dec. 8

“Christmas at Dollywood” starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter and Dolly Parton

Saturday, Dec. 14

“Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy” starring Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams and Jill Wagner

Sunday, Dec. 15

“Holiday Date” starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen

Saturday, Dec. 21

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” starring Eric Mabius

Sunday, Dec. 22

“A Cheerful Christmas”

Wednesday, Dec. 25

“When Calls the Heart Christmas” starring Erin Krakow , Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins and Andrea Brooks

Saturday, Dec. 28

“New Year, New Me” starring Aimee Teegarden

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Friday, Oct. 25

“A Merry Christmas Match” starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey

Thursday, Oct. 31

“Nostalgic Christmas” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Trevor Donovan

Friday, Nov. 1

“Two Turtle Doves” starring Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady

Thursday, Nov. 7

“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres

Friday, Nov. 8

“Holiday for Heroes” starring Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin

Thursday, Nov. 14

“A Christmas Miracle” starring Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell and Barry Bostwick

Friday, Nov. 15

“A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love” starring Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Thursday, Nov. 21

“Holiday Hearts” starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell

Friday, Nov. 22

“Our Christmas Love Song” starring Alicia Witt

Friday, Nov. 29

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane and Kimberley Sustad

Thursday, Dec. 5

“A Homecoming for the Holidays” starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar

Friday, Dec. 6

“Time for You to Come Home for Christmas”



Thursday, Dec. 12

“Christmas in Montana” starring Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson

Friday, Dec. 13

“Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday” starring Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks

Thursday, Dec. 19

“Christmas On My Mind” starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry

Friday, Dec. 20

“A Family Christmas Gift” starring Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle and Dion Johnstone

To see the complete Hallmark Christmas schedule and watch previews for all of the upcoming films, visit HallmarkChannel.com/Christmas.