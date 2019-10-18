Frost advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio
A frost advisory is in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties overnight into early Saturday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at 2 a.m. and will last until 9 a.m.
Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation, the NWS said.
Be sure to protect your plants from the cold.
The following counties are affected: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Geauga, Holmes, Jefferson, Logan, Lorain, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.
Temperatures will slowly climb back up after Saturday morning. Expect a weak front early Sunday; otherwise, it will be mainly dry until late Monday evening
