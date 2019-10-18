Frost advisory for portions of Northeast Ohio

Posted 3:41 pm, October 18, 2019, by

A frost advisory is in effect for several Northeast Ohio counties overnight into early Saturday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the advisory goes into effect at 2 a.m. and will last until 9 a.m.

Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation, the NWS said.

Be sure to protect your plants from the cold.

The following counties are affected: Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Geauga, Holmes, Jefferson, Logan, Lorain, Portage, Richland, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.

Temperatures will slowly climb back up after Saturday morning. Expect a weak front early Sunday; otherwise, it will be mainly dry until late Monday evening

Check out the 8-day forecast; CLICK HERE to follow weather alert details.

 

 

