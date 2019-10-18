Fred McLeod’s ties are another way his memory will live on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Fred McLeod was not only known for his professionalism in the broadcast booth, but also for his impeccable sense of style.

Now, in addition to his broadcast legacy, friends and former colleagues will have another reminder of the former Cavs television play-by-play announcer, who passed away suddenly last month at age 67.

Fred's wife, FOX 8's Beth McLeod, gifted more than 200 ties from Fred's extensive collection to his friends and former colleagues Friday, including current and former Cavs players and staff.

Each tie was accompanied by a note from Beth saying, "Fred McLeod was all about his ties" and asking the recipient to wear the tie for the Cavs home opener on October 26 and for special events, while keeping Fred in mind.

"As Fred used to say with a smile on his face, 'You gotta have a good tie guy!' So now, please allow Fred to be each of YOUR tie guy with this tie from his personal collection!" Beth wrote in the note.

"We talk about him looking for that perfection at work and with his family. Of course, his look was always important to Fred," said colleague and Cavs Bilingual Broadcaster Rafa Hernandez-Brito. "He never wore the same tie twice."

Cavs radio color analyst Jim Chones said the ties are another way Fred's memory will live on.

"He worked harder than anyone else in our broadcasting group, he was the most well-known around the country," he said. "I'm definitely going to wear this on opening night."

While the season will not be the same without Fred's broadcasts, his presence will still be felt through his ties.

"Fred's going to be the 'tie guy' for a lot of people," Hernandez-Brito said.