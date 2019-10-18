Fire investigators called to scene of overnight apartment fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to an early morning fire on the city’s east side.

Fire broke out in an apartment at the intersection of Superior Avenue and E. 65th Street around 1:35 a.m. Friday.

Cleveland firefighters battle a large building fire. Upgraded to 2nd alarm. E. 65 & Superior ave — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) October 18, 2019

Cleveland police arrived on the scene first and found the people living in the apartments had already made it safely outside.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the flames under control.

Superior Avenue was closed for several blocks.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine what caused the fire.

There were no reports of injuries.