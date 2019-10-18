FedEx delivery van involved in crash with Amish horse and buggy in Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement are investigating after a FedEx delivery van was involved in a crash with an Amish horse and buggy.

It happened Friday afternoon along State Route 301 near Jeffrey Road in Medina County.

Becky Ray told the I-TEAM multiple people were taken away by ambulance. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Another FOX 8 viewer sent in photos of the scene showing extensive damage to both the van and buggy.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 for updates.