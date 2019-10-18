Donations and support continue to pour in for dog found abandoned in Middleburg Heights cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- An adorable little dog that was left abandoned at a cemetery is continuing her recovery at the Community Vet Animal Hospital in Brook Park.

"Medical condition wise, doing really well today. Actually had some pretty big procedures yesterday, a lot of it focused on the mouth," said Clinic owner, Megan Hoffman.

On Sunday, a couple visiting a cemetery in Middleburg Heights found the dog, who was tied to a garbage can.

She appears to be a havanese or maltese. It's unclear how old she is.

"This little dog just wants to be in someone's arms," said Hoffman.

She said instead of dumping the dog, the owner should've considered other options.

"There are several groups in the area that work with seniors, that work with disabled folks, as well as just low income, so there are options and there are lots of people out there that can help," she explained.

Many people have stopped by the clinic to visit with the dog and make donations.

"It looked like it needed some tender loving care and it's such a cute dog," said Ray Grospitch.

Once the dog is fully recovered and the investigation is complete, she will be put up for adoption.

