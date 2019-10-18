Big changes on the horizon for Cleveland Metropolitan School District

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- After collecting data and feedback from the community, the Cleveland Metropolitan School District has come up with a list of recommendations that will be presented to the Board of Education for approval.

The proposal features a number of changes that are geared towards updating and improving facilities and adding more resources.

"We really challenged our selves to say this just wouldn't be a math problem about capacity this really needs to be at the end of the day how do we create better experiences for kids," said CEO Eric Gordon.

Schools with aging infrastructure and lower enrollment numbers would close.

One of those includes Collinwood High School. It can house 4,000 students, but now there are only 300 who attend class there.

Instead, it will be consolidated as part of another program.

Gordon said Cleveland has to move forward, and that means being smaller and offering more options.

"I think what you'll see in this move is another deep investment to move more kids and more classrooms into doing work that demonstrates learning instead of sitting and learning and then later then being expected to figure out how to do stuff with that learning," he said.

