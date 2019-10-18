Avon Lake police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Emilie Izzo (Courtesy: Avon Lake Police Department)

AVON LAKE, Ohio — Avon Lake police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Emilie Izzo was last seen Friday around 6:45 a.m.

Police say it appears she voluntarily left her home without the permission of her parents.  Officials believe she left her home on a blue bicycle and was wearing a black hoodie.

Izzo is 5’05” tall and weighs 100 pounds.  She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her family is very concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information regarding Izzo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Avon Lake police at (440) 933-4567.

