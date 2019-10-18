Arkansas school district decides to ditch the norm, plans to switch over to four day week

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — A school district in Arkansas is breaking away from tradition and switching to a four-day week for students starting next year, making it the second in the state to do so.

According to KARK, Norfolk School District Superintendent Chip Layne said they thought it would be a good fit for the district.

“We hope that this will help the district in a lot of ways,” he said.

He said there are many benefit, including cost efficiency and enticing more students through school choice.

He also noted that teachers and parents seem to be on board too.

“I’m all for it. For the kids’ sake,” Nicole Sechrest told the TV outlet.

However, she did acknowledge the obvious challenge of finding someone to watch their kids with the extra day off.

“There is going to be traction and there is going to be problems. We’ll work through those. Most of that stems from having the day off and child care,” Layne said.

He said his faculty will get to decide whether they want Mondays or Fridays off.