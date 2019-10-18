Amanda Berry and Gina DeJesus to ‘Walk for Freedom’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Human trafficking is happening across the globe and in our city. This weekend, Cleveland will join more than 450 cities worldwide in a “Walk for Freedom” in an effort to bring awareness to this form of modern day slavery.

The walk is being put on by the Cleveland Hope Exchange at St.Ignatius High School this Saturday at 10 a.m.

Everyone wears all black for the one-mile silent walk as a sign of solidarity.

The public is invited to join. It’s free to participate, but donations are welcome. Every dollar raised goes directly to victims.

Jessika, from the Netflix documentary “I Am Jane Doe,' knows firsthand how important it is to try and make a difference. As the age of 15, she was sold into sex trafficking. Once she escaped, she decided to devote her life to helping others and making sure they realize there’s help out there for victims. Jessika sat down with FOX 8 missing person advocate Amanda Berry to talk about why she traveled to Cleveland to lead this weekend’s walk.

“Having everybody together as a collective group and showing we’re all fighting for the same purpose, I think that’s more powerful than anything,” Jessika said. “We’re all in this together.”

Berry and fellow Cleveland kidnapping survivor Gina DeJesus will also participate.

Learn more, here.

You can register, here.

You can donate to the cause, here.