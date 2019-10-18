23 foot Douglas Fir from PA picked as the official tree for the White House this holiday season

NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It may only be October, but planning for the holidays is already underway at the White House.

Earlier this week, staff announced they had picked an official tree for the Blue Room, which is traditionally trimmed by the first lady.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the 23 foot Douglas Fir is from Mahantongo Valley Farms owned by Larry Snyder.

“It’s one of the highlights of my tree growing career,” said Snyder told New Castle News. “I am honored to represent all the tree growers of America in providing this tree and promoting real trees in our country.”

Officials said more than two million people will see the tree as they tour the White House this holiday season.