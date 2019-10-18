15-year-old arrested in connection to New Franklin vandalism spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio - New Franklin police have arrested a teen for a vandalism spree targeting more than a dozen people.

Police say a 15-year-old boy is in custody and facing seventeen counts each of felony vandalism and criminal trespass.

Investigators say he spray painted graphic images and a racist slur on cars, homes and street signs.

More than a dozen people living in the area of Peggy Ann Drive and Zeletta Drive woke up to the mess Saturday.

New Franklin police are still investigating if anyone else was involved.

