AKRON, Ohio – Akron police are asking for your help identifying a suspect who held a clerk at gunpoint on Monday.

According to police, around 8 p.m., a suspect charged into the Waterloo Pit Stop waving a gun around.

Police say he threw a bag at the clerks and told them to open the drawer.

Police say he ran away after getting the cash.

If you have any information that can help, call police at (330)375-2490.