US Representative Elijah Cummings dies at 68

BALTIMORE, Maryland - US Representative Elijah Cummings died at 2:45 a.m. at John Hopkins Hospital Thursday.

That's according to a statement from the Congressman's office.

The statement says he passed away due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.

The Baltimore representative was 68-years-old.

According to the Associated Press, the Democratic House Oversight and Reform Committee chair had been out for several weeks for a medical procedure.

He hadn't taken part in a roll call vote since September 11.

His statement didn't detail the procedure.

He previously was treated for heart and knee issues.

Rep. Cummings leaves behind a wife and three children.

According to his website, he began his career of public service in the Maryland House of Delegates, where he served for 14 years and became the first African American in Maryland history to be named Speaker Pro Tem.

He's represented Maryland’s 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives since 1996.