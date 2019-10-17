Uber customers in select cities can now bring their pets along for the ride thanks to new feature

The popular ride sharing service called “Uber” is experimenting with a new feature that is sure to make animal lovers happy.

According to The Verge, riders in select cities will now be allowed to bring their pets in the vehicle.

“We anticipate cats and dogs to be the most frequent, but Uber Pet allows for any kind of animal to be brought on a trip — at the drivers’ discretion,” Uber said in a statement given to the Tampa Bay Times. “Riders are responsible for their animals’ behavior during an Uber Pet trip.”

There will be a surcharge of $3 to $5 when they go to select the “Uber Pet” option on the app, The Verge reports.

Drivers will not be obligated to accept a ride either. They can opt out of providing that service.

Service animals are exempt under state and federal ride and can ride at no additional cost.

The following cities are taking part: Austin, Denver, Nashville, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa Bay.