CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police need your help finding the parents of a toddler who was found wandering the street Thursday.

Police say two students walking to school in the 15700 block of Kipling found the girl outside in the cold around 8 a.m.

Police believe she is about 2-years-old.

She has been taken to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital for precautionary evaluation by EMS.

If you can help, contact police at (216)621-1234.