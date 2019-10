FirstEnergy reports more than 6,000 people are without power across several counties Thursday morning.

The majority of the outages are in Cuyahoga and Lake counties.

According to FirstEnergy, crews have not been dispatched to many of the outages, so some areas have no restoration time.

You might see traffic lights out on your way into work. Remember to treat intersections like a four way stop if the traffic lights aren’t working.

