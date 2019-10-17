× Soldiers with Ohio Army National Guard to deploy for Operation Spartan Shield

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — A call to duty ceremony was held Thursday afternoon in North Canton for soldiers deploying for Operation Spartan Shield.

About 30 soldiers from the Ohio Army National Guard’s Detachment 2, Company C, 3rd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion), are scheduled to mobilize this month.

According to a press release, Company C is a medevac support unit deploying to the U.S. Central Command region located in Southwest Asia.

It’s this detachment’s first mobilization.